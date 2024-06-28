Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 135 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,060.72. The company had a trading volume of 101,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,377. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,018.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

