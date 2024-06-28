Transform Wealth LLC Sells 9,814 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $214.14. 541,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,508. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.