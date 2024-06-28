Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,382,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,634. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.