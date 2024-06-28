Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 3.3%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 233,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,224,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

