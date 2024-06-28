Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $775.39

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.39 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($9.95). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 774 ($9.82), with a volume of 500,517 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.00) to GBX 950 ($12.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,279.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 775.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

