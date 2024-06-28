Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $775.39

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.39 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($9.95). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 774 ($9.82), with a volume of 500,517 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.00) to GBX 950 ($12.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPK
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.