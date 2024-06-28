Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVPKF
Travis Perkins Price Performance
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.