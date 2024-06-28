Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Citigroup raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

