Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 37,231 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $30.83.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 121,196 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.