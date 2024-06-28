Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 37,231 shares.The stock last traded at $30.70 and had previously closed at $30.83.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
