TRON (TRX) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and $210.85 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,208,328,317 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
