TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Up 12.5%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 14,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 128,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.
TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.
