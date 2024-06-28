TrueShares Active Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:ERNZ)

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

ERNZ opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.