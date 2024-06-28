Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,746 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

