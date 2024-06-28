Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 25,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 14,021 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,766. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.