TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSR Trading Up 0.2 %

TSRI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

