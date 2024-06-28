Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.85. 153,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,049. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

