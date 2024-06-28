Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 84,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $169.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66. Twin Disc has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.