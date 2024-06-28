TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) CEO Bob R. Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,460. The stock has a market cap of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. Equities research analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

