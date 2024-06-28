Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.34.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

