UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,836 shares during the period.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

