Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $850,402.94

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and approximately $850,402.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,875.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00637074 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00074200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10494068 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $726,302.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

