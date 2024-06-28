Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of UL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 2,486,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
