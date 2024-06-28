United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 179.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 75,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 22,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

UPS traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,607,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

