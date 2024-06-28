United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.43.

Shares of URI opened at $623.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in United Rentals by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

