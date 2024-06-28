United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading Down 0%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 3,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.35% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile
The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.
