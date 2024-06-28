UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 3%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $507.81 and last traded at $500.86. Approximately 2,128,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,131,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.30 and a 200-day moving average of $502.61. The stock has a market cap of $454.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.