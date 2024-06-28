Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,418,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,296,996. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

