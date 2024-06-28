Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 690 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,560. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.