Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Dohj LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dohj LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,987 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

