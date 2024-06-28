Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $75.23 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

