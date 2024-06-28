Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.88. 409,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,749. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

