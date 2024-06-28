Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $117.38. 48,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.