Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

