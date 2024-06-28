Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,512. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

