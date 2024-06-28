Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 130.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,836,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.63. 144,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,895. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

