Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

