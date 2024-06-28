Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

