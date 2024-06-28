Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.75

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $248.75 and last traded at $248.49, with a volume of 11767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.05.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
