Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.