Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 68.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 305,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,443. The company has a market capitalization of $453.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

