Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,881 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.05. 4,824,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

