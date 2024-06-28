Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. 2,813,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,403. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.11. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.