VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 505.7% from the May 31st total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Price Performance

Shares of VCIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 79,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. VCI Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.