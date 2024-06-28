Venom (VENOM) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $260.19 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venom has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15024777 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,561,447.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

