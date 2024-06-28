Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 3.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.90. 13,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,098,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

