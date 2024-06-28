Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

