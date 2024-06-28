Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,762,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.