Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $70.23 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,830.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00638613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00119576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00074597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

