Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vertex has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 196,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,623,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

