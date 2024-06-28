Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.33 and last traded at $87.47. Approximately 2,200,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,362,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $135,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.