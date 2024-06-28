Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.97 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.50). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 24,000 shares.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £34.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.17.

Vianet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

