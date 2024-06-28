Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VICR opened at $33.63 on Monday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vicor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.