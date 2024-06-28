VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

