VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.85

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and traded as low as $58.23. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 31,310 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,839.32%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
