VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.85

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and traded as low as $58.23. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 31,310 shares.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,839.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

